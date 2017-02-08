News

Potholes cause commute nightmare on westbound 580 in Livermore

Commuters from the Central Valley faced another nightmare commute on Wednesday morning after massive potholes shutdown several lanes of westbound Interstate 580 in Livermore.

According to news reports, two of the four lanes of westbound 580 were closed by the California Highway Patrol at Greenville Road at about 4:30 a.m. due to the potholes.

KTVU reported that the potholes contributed to more than a dozen flat tires and that many drivers waited several hours for tow trucks.

The two lanes were scheduled to open around 3 p.m., according to one report.

Potholes caused a horrible commute on westbound Interstate 580 at the Altamont Pass on Jan. 24.

