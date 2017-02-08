Potholes cause commute nightmare on westbound 580 in Livermore

Commuters from the Central Valley faced another nightmare commute on Wednesday morning after massive potholes shutdown several lanes of westbound Interstate 580 in Livermore.
Now THAT'S a pothole. Can you imagine hitting this at 60mph?! This is on WestBound 580 in Livermore. pic.twitter.com/F4F6UOMZWx— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 8, 2017
According to news reports, two of the four lanes of westbound 580 were closed by the California Highway Patrol at Greenville Road at about 4:30 a.m. due to the potholes.
#Trafficalert Livermore/Altamont Pass: WB I-580, traffic backed up east of Tracy due to road damage & 2 of 4 lane closed. Seek new route pic.twitter.com/GZVOHO62ZB— Caltrans District10 (@CaltransDist10) February 8, 2017
KTVU reported that the potholes contributed to more than a dozen flat tires and that many drivers waited several hours for tow trucks.
The two lanes were scheduled to open around 3 p.m., according to one report.
TRAFFIC ALERT: WB I-580 @ Greenville in #Livermore, 2 lanes closed due to pothole repairs. Reopening at 3PM. https://t.co/qqo4U0RncR— 997 NOW (@997now) February 8, 2017
Potholes caused a horrible commute on westbound Interstate 580 at the Altamont Pass on Jan. 24.
