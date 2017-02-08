Modesto police roll out home security checks for those on vacation

The Modesto Police Department has formalized a service in which trained Volunteers in Police Service, or VIPS, will check on homes of residents who report they’re going away on vacation.
“It’s something we’ve already had in place for a while, but there was nothing formalized, no form filling out,” police spokeswoman Heather Graves said. “Now we’re rolling out official word we’re doing vacation house checks. Residents can go online to fill out a request form. We’ll need a lot of questions answered before we go by.
“This is a multipurpose service, too, because it gives us more presence in neighborhoods. Those on vacation can feel more at ease, and it lets our volunteers get out into the communities more.”
The security checks area available to residents who are away from home between five and 30 days. To request one, go to www.modestopolice.com, then to “crime” on the left side of the page. Hovering over that will bring up a menu that includes “Vacation House Check.”
Click on that to get to a form that asks for name, address, phone numbers and a series of responses. Will lights be left on at the home? Are lights on a timer? Is there an alarm system? Are gates to the backyard locked? Should there be cars in the driveway? Will animals be left at home? Are services like pool and yardwork continuing? Have newspaper and mail delivery been put on hold?
The form should be completed at least one week before vacation departure, police say, and house checks are not a guaranteed service. so approval of a request will depend on availability of VIPS.
If a check is approved, volunteers will periodically go by a residence to look for anything out of the ordinary. If something appears suspicious, they will work with officers to investigate further.
Whether residents request vacation home checks, have a house sitter or have neighbors keeping watch, police say it’s important to remember a few safety tips before leaving town:
▪ Ensure doors and windows are locked, and that the locks work.
▪ Never leave a house key under a doormat, in a flower pot or on the ledge of the door. Instead, leave a key with a trusted friend or family member in town.
▪ Make the home appear “lived in.” Use timers on lights and radios, have someone pick up the mail and newspaper, and keep the yard landscaped.
▪ Don’t advertise on social media that you will be away from home.
