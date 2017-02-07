Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office looking for families of two who died recently

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is looking for the families of two people who died recently.
Ruth Fain, 93, died on Friday of natural causes at Oak Valley Care Center in Oakdale.
Timothy Hill, 57, was found dead in a hotel room on Kansas Avenue on Sunday. His previous address was listed as a homeless shelter in Turlock. His cause of death is pending toxicology results.
Anyone with information about family for either Fain or Hill is asked to call Deputy Tom Killian at (209) 567-4480.
Comments