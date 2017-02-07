Around the Region (2/8/17)

MODESTO
What: Lecture: “Darwin Day: How Evolution Unifies the Biological Sciences”
When: Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC, West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Modesto Junior College will be holding its weekly Science Colloquium with a lecture by MJC psychology professor Bobby Hutchison. The lecture series is a one-hour discussion on timely science topics. The Colloquium series is free and open to the public. Head to room 115 of the Science Community Center. There is a $2 charge for campus parking without a permit. For more information contact Wendy Long 209-575-6748 or email longw@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu.
What: Camp Taylor Valentine Hearts Benefit
When: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Where: DoubleTree Hotel, 1150 Ninth St.
Info: Camp Taylor will be hosting its 15th annual Valentine Hearts Dinner and Auction benefiting the camp. Camp Taylor is a medically supervised free camp for children with heart disease. T.J. Carrie of the Oakland Raiders will be the special guest speaker. Carrie has firsthand knowledge of heart conditions, as he underwent corrective surgery as a sophomore in high school, due to his coronary artery growing between his lungs. Tickets are $85 per person or $800 for a table of 10. For more information or to purchase tickets call 209-545-4715 or visit www.kidsheartcamp.org/valentinehearts.
ANGELS CAMP
What: A.M.A. Crab Feed
When: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Where: Calaveras County Fairgrounds, 101 Frogtown Road
Info: The Amador-Murphys-Arnold youth sports league invites the public to its annual crab feed fundraiser. The crab feed will feature a no-host bar at 6 p.m., with live music, door raffle and 50/50 prizes. Dinner begins at 7 p.m.; it is all-you-can-eat, $40 per person. There will also be a drawing for a 2017 Honda Fourtrax Foreman 4x4 ATV. All proceeds benefit the youth sports program delivered by the A.M.A. Ticket can be purchased through A.M.A. website www.amayouthsports.com. For more information call 209-736-0334.
OAKDALE
What: Oakdale Women’s Connection
When: Thursday, noon to 1:45 p.m.
Where: Papapolloni Mediterranean Bistro, 1214 W. F St.
Info: The Oakdale Women’s Connection invites the public to its monthly luncheon. This month’s presenter is Carla Cross. Cross will discuss how to clean up your life and ditch the drama. There will also be a fashion show presented by Chico’s. The lunch is buffet style and is $18 per person. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact Barbara 209-847-5605.
TURLOCK
What: Local Legislators Mobile District Office
When: Thursday, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Turlock Chamber of Commerce, 115 S. Golden State Blvd.
Info: Local area legislators will be holding a mobile district office at the Turlock Chamber of Commerce office with representatives from the offices of Rep. Jeff Denham, Sen. Tom Berryhill and Assemblymember Heath Flora. For more information, contact the office at 209-632-2221 or visit www.turlockchamber.com.
What: Art Around Town
When: Thursday, 6 to 9 p.m.
Where: Downtown Turlock
Info: Six creatively focused downtown businesses will be open for the first of the quarterly art walk events planned for 2017. Visitors of the art walk may stroll among several art galleries and businesses located on and near Main Street. For a list of participating businesses, visit the Art Around Town Facebook page www.facebook.com/ArtAroundTownTurlock. For more information, contact Lisa McDermott 209-632-5761 or email lisa@carnegieartsturlock.org.
40 YEARS AGO: It was announced that Empire Elementary Union School District requested that the City of Modesto and the Stanislaus County Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) delay the approval of any new subdivision within Empire’s boundaries for a year and half. The purpose was to address the overcrowding of elementary schools with the district. The Empire trustees had lifted their opposition to new homes in a previous meeting that followed a $7.5 million bond state construction loan. The bond would have allowed for a new elementary school to be built at Orangeburg Ave. and Lillian Drive; however, as soon as the school opened it would have become overcrowded instantly.
