Around the Region (2/8/17)

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Pause

0:54 Biographer talks about cannery founder Tillie Lewis

1:31 Rollover vehicle wreck in Modesto

1:20 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

1:21 U.S. shuts door on family, friends on many here

1:17 A look at Dry Creek, Tuolumne River

2:40 Turlock-raised actress Erika Ervin returns

0:25 Giant sequoia famous for 'drive-thru' hole in trunk topples in California storm

0:58 Caught on camera: Game warden fires shot to free bucks locked by the antlers