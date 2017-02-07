Grandpa busted in Texas for pot cookies uses his time to advocate

Phillip Blanton, the Newman man who got busted in Texas on New Year’s Day while taking pot cookies to ease his granddaughter’s pain as she battles cancer, said he’s happy to be back in California, back on his medical marijuana and other medications, and nearly back to feeling normal – “if you want to call me normal.”
Blanton’s drive back from Houston ended Saturday night, just in time for wife Shelly’s birthday Sunday. Monday, he was in Modesto for a medical appointment and other business.
The 67-year-old faces felony charges in the Lone Star State after a state trooper found four ounces of pot and five or six-dozen pot-laced cookies in his trunk during a traffic stop. Blanton’s five weeks in Texas were a roller coaster: being arrested and jailed for a night, then ill for a week as he fought to get his medications returned, but then seeing granddaughter Makayla improve and go home from the hospital and advocating for medical marijuana use by visiting Texas lawmakers’ staffers.
SB 269 would protect people like me from other states who are visiting or traveling through so we would not be prosecuted. They will honor your medical marijuana status from your home state.
Phillip Blanton
With advocates including Heather Fazio, Texas political director for the Marijuana Policy Project and a writer for Texans for Responsible Marijuana Policy, Blanton visited the state Capitol in Austin last week. There he spoke with staffers for six members of the state Senate and House or Representatives, including Republican Sen. Charles Schwertner, orthopedic surgeon and chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services; Democratic Sen. Carlos Uresti, an attorney and vice chairman of the the committee; and Republican Sen. Dawn Buckingham, a physician and committee member.
“The talk we had with him was very informative – he was very open and willing to share, talking about his granddaughter, her experience and how he was just coming down here to help her with what she’s going through,” said Buckingham policy aide Chris Johnson.
Buckingham, elected in November, has not taken a position on medical marijuana, Johnson said. As bills on the subject come along, he writes policy reports and memos for her. He relays the wants and needs of people he meets such as Blanton, and includes in reports to the senator any information they leave.
“When thinking about these issues, when trying to decide one way or another, it’s good to have faces rather than just statistics,” he said by phone Tuesday.
Twenty-eight states and the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana for certain medical conditions.
Among those bills is SB 269, introduced in December by Texas Democratic Sen. Jose Menendez, who in 2015 co-authored the Texas Compassionate Use Act, or T.CUP, which was passed by the state Legislature, allowing patients diagnosed with intractable epilepsy to access low-THC cannabis oil.
Menendez told NBC affiliate KXAN-TV in Austin that SB 269 would increase the number of debilitating medical conditions that qualify for T.CUP, as well as increase the access to more types of medical cannabis.
“What’s awesome about SB 269 is it pertains directly to Phil’s case,” said Amy King with the Pennsylvania-based medical cannabis advocacy group Campaign for Compassion. “What it does is not only expand the qualifying conditions for medical marijuana use, and access to varying amounts of THC (the chemical responsible for most of marijuana's psychological effects), but allows out-of-state residents to avoid prosecution if they’re licensed medical marijuana users in another state.”
King said her advocacy work has been focused on Texas for four years, and what she’s generally seen is people like Blanton arrested but district attorneys not moving forward with the cases, “so after two years they kind of time themselves out.” That’s what she hopes becomes of Blanton’s case. He’s not been indicted, he said, and has been given no date to return to court.
These people are refugees in our own country. (When traveling between states,) they either have to leave their medical marijuana where they live or face charges if caught with it. It’s very expensive, stressful and unnecessary.
Amy King of Campaign for Compassion, who’s worked with a number of “Texas transplants” who’ve had to move to states like Colorado and California to benefit from medical marijuana
Blanton said he’s has hired an attorney and asked him to pursue a civil case against Wise County and the arresting officer for keeping his prescription medications other than marijuana for five days. He takes a variety of drugs for glaucoma, high cholesterol and heartburn resulting from a hiatal hernia, he said, and takes marijuana for depression and anxiety disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and sleep apnea, among other things.
Most of the time he was in Texas, Blanton said he had to do without marijuana. “A couple of times I was able to get some from people I made friends with back there,” such as one night when he went to a Houston NORML (National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws) gathering. But he didn’t dare take any with him anywhere for fear of getting pulled over again.
“I was just so frightened,” he said. “When I got back home and took my medical marijuana, it really relaxed me. In Texas, I was so cranky, mean and ornery, on pins and needles, a high anxiety level the whole time,” he said. Three or four times, he called his therapist here in California, who did his best to help him out over the phone, Blanton said.
“I’m hoping if I file the civil case, they’ll just drop all charges and not want to have anything to do with me ... ,” Blanton said. “If not, I’ll have to go to court and plead innocent.” He’s said he will not plea bargain.
Deke Farrow: 209-578-2327
