Manteca driver, 83, dies after crashing into pole in Grayson area

An 83-year-old Manteca man was killed Monday morning when his vehicle drifted off Shiloh Road just east of Grayson and struck an electrical pole, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The single-vehicle crash was reported about 9:10 a.m. Modesto-area CHP officers investigating the accident determined the man was traveling north on Shiloh Road, north of Grayson Road, in a 2002 Toyota. He drifted into the southbound traffic lane before leaving the west edge of the road.
The driver was pronounced dead at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto. The impact did enough damage to the that Turlock Irrigation District had to respond to the scene to secure it, the CHP said.
