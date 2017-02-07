Body of Calaveras ATV rider who got caught in flooding is recovered

The family of a Calaveras County man who went missing Jan. 9 while riding an all-terrain vehicle at the Calaveras River during flooding found his body Friday, the Sheriff’s Office reported Monday evening.
Julio Gonzales, 39, was last heard from when he called his supervisor while on his way to work that Monday morning. The resident of Jenny Lind told his supervisor that a bridge over a river he normally crosses to get to work was flooded.
Gonzales’ family began searching for him when he did not return home from work at 4:30 p.m. that day. Calaveras County Search and Rescue helped scour the area, which consists of more than 80 acres of orchards. Search efforts were complicated by the wet weather and flooding in the area, an official said at the time.
Searchers found the ATV in the river the morning of Jan. 10.
Friday, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office got a call from Gonzales’ family members, reporting they possibly found his body on the riverbank several hundred yards downstream from where he likely fell into the river.
Search and Rescue personnel recovered his body from the water near the riverbank, the Sheriff’s Office reported. “There were no signs of foul play,” according to a news release. “It appears that Mr. Gonzalez suffered an accidental drowning when he fell into and was swept away by the river’s fast-moving current.”
Comments