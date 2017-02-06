Around the Region (2/7/17)

MODESTO
What: Stanislaus County Mock Trials
When: Tuesday, 5:15 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Courthouse, 800 11th St.
Info: The second round of the Stanislaus County Mock Trials will be held. Student teams from 10 local high schools will take their places at key roles within the courtroom. The high school teams will try the fictitious case People v. Awbrey, a human trafficking and false imprisonment case, featuring a pretrial argument on the Fourth and Fifth Amendments. For more information, contact Cheryl Goulart, program coordinator, at 209-238-1710.
What: McHenry Mansion Tea Sampling Day
When: Wednesday, noon to 4 p.m.
Where: McHenry Mansion Gift Store, 924 15th St.
Info: The McHenry Mansion gift store invites the public to sample Harney teas while browsing the gift store and maybe find something special for their valentine.
What: “Why Should You Become a Pharmacy Technician?”
When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC – West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Workforce Development will be holding an informational meeting for “Why Should You Become a Pharmacy Technician?” at Sierra Hall, room 137. The meeting is free and open to the public. For information on the program, visit www.mjc.edu/instruction/teched/workforcedev/pharmacy_technician. For more information, contact Martha Rice 209-575-7889 or email ricem@mjc.edu.
RIVERBANK
What: Riverbank State of the City address
When: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe
Info: The city of Riverbank and Mayor Richard D. O’Brien invite the public to the mayor’s State of the City address. The mayor will deliver the address at the Riverbank Community Center. The event is free and open to the public; all are welcome. For more information, contact Riverbank City Hall at 209-863-7153.
25 YEARS AGO: A winter storm had battered the Southern California coastline with heavy waves, and then turned north with the San Joaquin Valley in mind. The Pacific storm’s tropical moisture dropped 1-2 inches of snow in the Sierra Nevada at 7,000 feet. However the Modesto area only registered 0.27 of an inch of rain. This was not an issue since forecasters predicted a series of storms would roll through the region. The area and state had been experiencing unseasonably warm and balmy weather and only had two wet storms hit since Jan. 1.
