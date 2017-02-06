As storms arrive in Modesto, flood watch and wind advisory return

It’s flood-watch time again for Modesto, the National Weather Service says. The agency’s seven-day forecast for the area has a flood watch in effect from 10 a.m. Monday through 4 p.m. Wednesday. A wind advisory will be in effect from midnight Monday through midnight Tuesday.
According to the weather service’s Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service, the level of the Tuolumne River through Modesto was above 52 feet and rising Monday morning. By midmorning Wednesday, it’s expected to peak at 58.3 feet before beginning to recede. Flood stage is 55 feet.
Dry Creek through Modesto was measured at above 67 feet Monday morning and is predicted to reach 87.3 feet Wednesday morning before receding. Flood stage information was not available through the NWS.
Three storm systems will hit interior Northern California this week, meteorologists in the weather service’s Sacramento office report. By Wednesday night, Modesto could get up to 2 inches of rain and Sonora up to 4 inches.
The first storm arrived Sunday and dropped its heaviest precipitation overnight. Downtown Modesto got a 10th of an inch between 7 p.m. Sunday and 3 a.m. Monday, according to Modesto Irrigation District measurements.
A 40 percent chance of rain continues Monday, with amounts up to a quarter inch possible, the weather service says. The day otherwise will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. There should be a south-southeast wind of 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21.
With little break after the first storm system, the weather service says, the second should arrive Monday night and continue through Wednesday. It will be a warmer and wetter storm, forecasters say.
Chance of rain Monday night is 100 percent, with amounts up to three-quarters of an inch possible. The temperature in the Modesto area will fall to near 55 by 8 p.m., then rise to around 59 for the remainder of the night. A southeast wind of 13 to 18 mph will increase to 19 to 24 mph after midnight, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
The chance of rain Tuesday is 90 percent, with up to three-quarters of an inch possible. The high temperature should be near 62. A south-southeast wind of 23 to 28 mph will decrease to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.
The chance of precipitation will decrease Tuesday night to 60 percent, with between a 10th and a quarter inch possible. Wednesday carries a 50 percent chance of rain, decreasing to a 30 percent chance of showers Wednesday night. Wednesday otherwise should be cloudy with a high temperature near 67.
The third storm system is expected to move in Thursday, when there’s a 60 percent chance of rain in Modesto. It’s anticipated to be cooler, with a high near 62 degrees.
Rain should continue into Thursday night, and showers are likely Friday, which otherwise will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. A chance of showers continues Friday night.
Saturday and Sunday should be sunny, forecasters say, with a nigh near 60 the first weekend day, then 61 the second.
