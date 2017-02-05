Chiesa will deliver State of the County speech Tuesday

Stanislaus County’s top elected official will talk about community transformation in his State of the County address set for Tuesday morning.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Vito Chiesa said his speech will celebrate partnerships and how much good has been done through the tough times in recent years.
“I hope to inspire,” Chiesa said.
As examples, Chiesa cited the Love Modesto community projects and the Stanislaus Veterans Center. Last year, the county and Modesto collaborated with veterans groups to develop the one-stop services center and meeting place for veterans, which is taking shape at the northeast corner of Sylvan Avenue and Coffee Road.
The chairman’s address at Tenth Street Place is open to the public. Chiesa expects to speak for 25 minutes and then county supervisors will work through a light agenda.
Chiesa, who was unopposed in the November election, has begun a third term on the Board of Supervisors and is serving a second stint as chairman this year. He represents the Turlock and Hughson areas.
Under a consent item Tuesday, supervisors could approve changes to a five-year agreement with California Forensic Medical Group for health care services for jail inmates.
Expansion of the Public Safety Center on Hackett Road creates the need for 17 additional health care positions. A plan calls for adding 10 positions this spring as 120 jail beds are opened and calls for seven more positions between July 1 and Feb. 28, 2018. The Sheriff’s Department plans to fill 177 beds with inmates in the second phase.
The contract amendment includes 24-hour nurse staffing to perform medical screenings for inmates who are booked. The cost for changes to the 2013 contract with California Forensic through February 2018 is $563,750, which will come out of the county general fund.
Want to go?
The State of the County address and board meeting are set for 9 a.m. Tuesday in the basement chamber of Tenth Street Place, at 1010 10th St. in downtown Modesto.
