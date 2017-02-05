Police: Armed estranged husband dies inside wife’s Modesto home

Investigators on Sunday released the name of an armed man who forced his way into his estranged wife’s north Modesto home Saturday afternoon before he died while being subdued.
Authorities performed life-saving procedures on Rick Foreman, 53, who lost consciousness during the struggle with residents inside the home in 4100 block of Alexandria Court. Foreman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers were called to a report of shots fired about 4 p.m. at the home, just west of Coffee Road and south of Pelandale Avenue. Modesto police spokeswoman Heather Graves said Foreman, who had a gun, entered the house while his estranged wife and several other family members were home.
Graves said Foreman went up the stairs to a room, where his wife was hiding. One of the woman’s relatives confronted Foreman, and an argument ensued. Foreman then fired the gun, Graves said.
The relative then tried to subdue Foreman and grab the gun from him. During the struggle, additional shots were fired. Police said nobody was hit by gunfire during the confrontation.
Graves said the relative gained control of Foreman before he lost consciousness. Seconds later, emergency personnel arrived at the home and tried to revive Foreman. He died shortly after.
The investigation on Sunday afternoon was still in its early stages, Graves said, and detectives will continue to piece together the circumstances that led to the deadly domestic disturbance. No arrests have been made.
