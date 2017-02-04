Man dies after fight, shots fired in north Modesto

A Modesto man died after a fight and shots fired in north Modesto on Saturday afternoon.
Modesto police were called to the 4000 block of Alexandria Court off Montana Drive at 3:55 p.m. for reports from neighbors of shots fired. Upon arrival police found a male victim unconscious inside a house near Coffee-Claratina Park. Modesto police Lt. Ivan Valencia said officers determined two men were inside the residence and had been involved in a physical altercation. Shots were fired, but no one was hit. But the victim was critically injured in the struggle.
Modesto police, fire and emergency medical personnel tended to the injured man, and were performing CPR on the victim for more than an hour after the incident. He was pronounced dead after lifesaving efforts failed.
The second man was being held and questioned at the scene by police, Valencia said.
Valencia said it is unknown how the two men involved in the altercation knew each other or if they lived in the residence. Their identities have not been released. Modesto police are investigating the incident as a homicide.
Comments