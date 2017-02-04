Crowds converge on Turlock Comic Con

Hundreds – young and old, in costume and out, newcomers and old hands – poured into the first Turlock Comic Con on Saturday.
The one-day pop culture convention drew more than 1,000 as lines snaked through the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds to get into the event, held indoors in Building E-1. The turnout even surprised event organizer Ziggy Star.
“This is more than we expected. We thought maybe 150 people, I don’t know. But this is amazing,” he said.
The event brought actors, artists, merchants and more together with fans who flooded into the center. Guests included Turlock native and “American Horror Story” actress Erika Ervin and “Star Wars” veteran C. Andrew Nelson.
Many in the crowd came dressed as their favorite superheroes, fantasy characters, sci-fi heroes, anime icons and even a T. rex.
Comments