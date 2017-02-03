Thunderstorm could hit Modesto area Friday afternoon

Thursday’s storm wasn’t as bad as expected, but the weather could get worse Friday.
The Modesto area could see a thunderstorm Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Thunderstorms will be possible across much of interior #NorCal this afternoon. May bring brief heavy downpours, gusty wind, small hail #cawx pic.twitter.com/4aOKp0a9II— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 3, 2017
Downtown Modesto received 0.17 inch of rain on Thursday, according to the Modesto Irrigation District website.
Snow was falling Friday morning in the Sierra Nevada. Snowfall was expected to reach the 6,500-feet level.
Up to a foot of snow was expected Friday with gusts up to 45 mph.
Here’s a look at today’s expected weather:
Today: Rain before 11 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. High near 62. Southeast wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before 5 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 51. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Radar shows a line of moderate to locally heavy rain showers moving into the Merced and Lake McClure areas. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Z5wWFAFTY1— NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) February 3, 2017
Here’s the rest of the weekend’s forecast from the NWS:
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Rain after 5 p.m. Patchy fog before 11 a.m. High near 59. East southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday Night: Rain. Low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
