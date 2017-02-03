Around the Region (2/4/17)

MODESTO
What: Helping Hands Civitan Club Meeting
When: Today, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Mountain Mike’s Pizza, 2720 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Helping Hands Civitan Club will be making valentine cards for the residents at Acacia Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Scenic Drive. Members and guests are invited to participate in this community project with the service club. Speaking at the meeting will be the activity director and staff of Acacia Park. Club President Matt Swartz and other volunteers from the club will be presenting the cards, along with treats, on Valentine’s Day around 10:30 a.m. Feb. 14. For more information, contact Kathy Roudebush, 209-605-0957.
What: Stanislaus County Mock Trials
When: Tuesday, 5:15 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Courthouse, 800 11th St.
Info: The second round of the Stanislaus County Mock Trials will be held. Student teams from 10 local high schools will take their places at key roles within the courtroom. The high school teams will try the fictitious case People v. Awbrey, a human trafficking and false imprisonment case, featuring a pretrial argument on the Fourth and Fifth Amendments. For more information, contact Cheryl Goulart, program coordinator, at 209-238-1710.
What: Modesto Kiwanis Club meeting
When: Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Modesto Kiwanis Club invites the public to its lunch meeting. President Anthony Butera will give a demonstration on using Facebook. Laptops and/or tablets are recommended for hands-on learning. Lunch is $15. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact Butera at 209-985-3473 or anthony.btr@gmail.com.
What: Call For Art – “Maker Hoopla”
When: Feb. 15 deadline
Where: Stanislaus County Office of Education, 1100 H St.
Info: The Stanislaus County Office of Education is calling for artists, creators, makers and more, for its first ever “Maker Hoopla.” Would-be exhibitors are encouraged to design an exhibit that is interactive, exciting, hands-on, and appropriate for students in grades K-6. Students can also apply to exhibit (as long as there will be an adult sponsor present). Any adult can submit to exhibit as well. Submissions are due by Feb. 15 with the exhibition set for May 20. For more information about the exhibition, application and submitting works visit stancoe.org/scoe/iss/vapa/maker-application.html. For all other inquiries contact Amy Zschaber 209-238-1337 or email azschaber@stancoe.org.
MURPHYS
What: Sierra Macintosh Users Group
When: Tuesday, 2 to 4 p.m.
Where: Murphys Library, 480 Park Lane
Info: The Sierra Macintosh Users Group (SMUG) exists to keep Apple users abreast of the latest developments and to address the nagging questions that arise from time to time. Its goal is to take the mystery out of computers and to enable members to take advantage of all the features their Mac products possess. Meetings are designed for dues paying members but anyone is welcome to attend to see if they would like to join the group. Annual dues are $20. For more information call 209-795-3798 or 209-728-9012 or visit www.sierramacintoshusersgroup.org.
TURLOCK
What: AARP Smart Driver Course
When: Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Covenant Village, 2125 N. Olive Ave.
Info: This eight-hour course covers how to deal with aging and traffic challenges. The fee is $15 for AARP members and $20 for others. Attendees will receive an automobile insurance discount certificate that is good for three years. For more information or to register, call 209-216-5630.
100 YEARS AGO: It was announced that in an adjourned session of the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors, there was the discussion of a permanent site for the Stanislaus County Fair. The discussion centered on the possible purchase of land, from a dozen offers, for a permanent site. However there were protestors from a group of 13 Turlock residents on the purchase of the site. The group was not protesting the county fair itself, rather proposed purchased of land by the county. Their protest was led by A.A. Caldwell, president of the Turlock Board of Trade. Caldwell’s point was that such a purchase was not necessary as county fairs are failures after a few years. The group then suggested the purchase of land be made closer to Modesto, if such a thing was to happen.
