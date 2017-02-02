Morning bedroom fire displaces three people in Ceres

Three people were displaced and one hospitalized after a fire broke out in a bedroom of a home in Ceres on Thursday morning.
At about 8:45 a.m., crews with the Ceres Fire Department were dispatched to the 3700 block of East Redwood Road on a report of a fire, according to Battalion Chief Randy Wheeler.
When firefighters arrived, they were able to contain the fire to the bedroom. Three adults got out of the house, but one suffered first- and second-degree burns and had to be taken to a nearby hospital, Wheeler said.
Wheeler said the fire appeared to have started in a bedroom of the one-story home. However, the cause is still under investigation. Damage to the home, much of it from the heat, was estimated at $50,000.
A Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District firefighter was nearby doing training, and actually arrived on scene first to set up incident command, Wheeler said. Crews from the Modesto Fire Department and Keyes Fire Protection District also assisted.
The fire was contained in about 20 minutes. Firefighters remained on scene to clean up until about 11:30 a.m.
The American Red Cross assisted the occupants with housing.
