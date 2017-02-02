Modesto refuses to release investigations of managers

Modesto has denied The Modesto Bee’s requests under the California Public Records Act for the investigations involving two managers who left their jobs after reaching settlement agreements with the city.
That means the public remains in the dark regarding the nature of the allegations against the managers, the thoroughness and competence of the city’s investigations, and whether those investigations indicate larger problems in the city. And the public has not learned more about why the city agreed to pay one of the managers as much as $240,000.
Records related to complaints and personnel investigations generally are public records. Modesto has released records in the past when they involved high-ranking city officials, though California Newspaper Publishers Association legal counsel Nikki Moore said complaints and investigations related to lower-level employees also are public.
Modesto cited several reasons in rejecting The Bee’s request, including attorney-client privilege, that some investigations had not been completed, and that releasing the records would have a “chilling effect.”
“Withholding these records is also necessary to ensure that public employees who participate in work-related investigations are forthcoming and honest with investigators and do not fear that information they give investigators will be made public,” Meyers Nave attorney Kate Cook wrote in an email to The Bee. Modesto has hired the Meyers Nave law firm to serve as its city attorney.
Moore said Modesto appears to have taken an overly broad approach in not releasing any records. “They have used the right buzzwords in respect to some of this,” she said, “but basically they don’t want to give you any information and have asserted all of the exemptions.”
She agreed with the city that investigations done by lawyers are subject to the attorney-client privilege and not releasable. She said this is a common practice to keep investigations secret. But she said there is nothing preventing Modesto from releasing the investigations or at the very least providing the basic facts and circumstances regarding them. Moore added the city can withhold exempt information while still complying with The Bee’s request.
Bee Editor Joseph Kieta said the city has missed the mark. “The Bee vigorously fights for the public’s right to know, and in these two instances, the city has failed its duty to the citizens of Modesto,” he said. “While we certainly understand the thorny nature of personnel investigations, Modestans deserve to know what happens in city government, which is funded by our tax dollars.
“There’s nothing keeping the city from releasing this information, and I hope Mayor (Ted) Brandvold – who has pledged transparency – will compel city staff to comply with the law. Not releasing the conclusions to these investigations promotes distrust and fails to give the public an opportunity to critique the job city leaders are doing.”
The settlements involve a wastewater supervisor and the city’s longtime solid waste manager.
Modesto reached a settlement in July with wastewater supervisor Joel Lindsey that called for him to resign by Sept. 1. He had worked for the city since January 2011 and his salary was $93,229.
The Bee reported in December 2015 that the city was investigating Lindsey related to his moonlighting for the city of Oakdale and whether he had worked there while calling in sick at Modesto. The city investigated other complaints involving Lindsey but declined to say what they were about. Lindsey denied any wrongdoing, and the city stopped its investigations and any potential discipline of him. Lindsey also dropped his complaints against other Modesto employees.
Modesto reached a Nov. 15 settlement with solid waste manager Jocelyn Reed after placing her on paid administrative leave in April. The settlement calls for her to remain on paid leave through December 2018 unless the 64-year-old finds a job with another government agency. Reed’s annual salary is $113,587. City spokeswoman Amy Vickery said Reed remained on paid leave as of Wednesday.
Modesto agreed not to release its investigations of Reed unless required by law, and she dropped her allegations – which include harassment, gender bias and retaliation – against the city. She also agreed not to speak about the settlement or issues related to it.
City officials would not say why Reed was being investigated. But she has said the allegations were that she had used inappropriate language, played favorites in promotions and had given special treatment to forestry workers. The Solid Waste Division covers compost, green waste, street sweeping, forestry and solid waste operations. Reed acknowledged using inappropriate language but said the two other investigations were baseless.
Kevin Valine: 209-578-2316
