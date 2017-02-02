Update: Four injured in rollover crash in downtown Modesto

A driver who ran a red light caused a three-vehicle crash in downtown Modesto that left one vehicle on its roof and another on its side.
A woman was trapped in one of the vehicles and firefighters had to cut away parts of the vehicle to free her. She was one of three people who were taken to local hospitals with minor to moderate injuries. A fourth person refused treatment but had a minor injury to his arm, said Sgt. Kalani Souza.
The crash occurred at about 2:05 p.m. at the intersection of 14th and J streets.
A Chrysler minivan was heading south on 14th Street and a Chevrolet Sedan was traveling north. They collided in the intersection with a Dodge Durango that was eastbound on J Street. Souza said the crash was a result of a red light violation but who was responsible remains under investigation.
