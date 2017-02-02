‘Star Wars’ meets zombies meet MMA fighters at Turlock event Saturday

“I love bringing people together,” Lex Luthor famously told Bruce Wayne and Clark Kent.
So, too, do the organizers of the first Turlock Comic Con, being held Saturday at the Stanislaus County Fairground in Turlock.
The mix coming together for the event includes MMA fighters, zombies and zombie killers, “Star Wars” actors, cosplayers, a former “Freak Show” member and assorted scary monsters and super creeps.
The day also will bring a cosplay contest with cash prizes, artists, and vendors selling comic books, action figures, video games, food, drink and more. “We are not sure if all vendors are card friendly, so to be safe, bring some cash,” organizers warn on the event’s Facebook page.
And Deathworkz, which was unable to present its Halloween attraction in Modesto last year, will introduce its latest haunt at the comic con. “Behind the Brick” is offered at an additional admission price of $5.
Originally, the plan was to include the Deathworkz attraction in the Turlock Comic Con admission price of $5, said event organizer Ziggy Star, but the size of the haunt required a couple of days of setup, and the fairgrounds charged for the additional space use.
Among the guests appearing at the comic con:
Erika Ervin, also known by her modeling name, Amazon Eve: Turlock-born Ervin may be best known for her role in “American Horror Story: Freak Show,” in which her character’s name also was Amazon Eve. Ervin, who stands 6-foot-8, holds the Guinness record for tallest professional model. According to IMDB.com, her upcoming movie work includes “Chimera,” co-starring with Henry Ian Cusick of “Lost,” and “Dead Squad,” playing the role Zombie Queen.
C. Andrew Nelson: The San Francisco native primarily works in visual effects, and his credits include the “Star Wars” movies “The Phantom Menace” and “Attack of the Clones,” “Enchanted,” “Jurassic Park III” and “The Perfect Storm.” As an actor, he’s portrayed Darth Vader in the TV movie “At the Skywalker Ranch” and other works, and voiced the part of Luke Skywalker in the video game “Star Wars: X-Wing.”
Margo Apostolos: She played Tokkat the Ewok in “Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi.”
MMA fighters: Michael “Mayday” McDonald, “Bad” Brad McDonald , Angel “The Dream” DeAnda, “Bushido Kid” Justin Smitley and Lewis “Lethal Gonzalez” will be signing autographs and visiting with fans.
Cosplayers: Redd Rai Gray-Pryor, Golden One Cosplay, the “Star Wars” costuming group Dark Empire, Zombie Tom and Avery Klemm, who portrays Rick Grimes from “The Walking Dead,” are among those scheduled. The NorCal Cosies group will host the cosplay contest.
Turlock Comic Con runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Stanislaus County Fairground, Building E-1, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock. Tickets are $4 in advance (see the event’s Facebook page for details) and $5 at the door. Children under 6 get in free. To learn more, call 209-312-5491 or go to www.facebook.com/TurlockComicCon.
Comments