Country group Lonestar to play Stanislaus County Fair

Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association award-winning group Lonestar will perform July 20 at the Stanislaus County Fair.
The platinum-selling band, with 10 No. 1 singles in its 20-plus-year history, also is a 2017 People’s Choice Award nominee for favorite country group.
“This all-American country rock band will keep our fair guests cheering and on their feet,” said Adrenna Alkhas, spokeswoman for the Stanislaus County Fair, in a news release. “It will be a terrific show for our country lovers.”
The 8:30 p.m. concert on the Bud Light Variety Free Stage, hosted by Modesto country music station KATM-FM, is free with the price of fair admission.
Known for merging country roots with strong melodies and rich vocals, Lonestar is composed of Richie McDonald (lead vocals), Michael Britt (lead guitar and backing vocals), Keech Rainwater (drums) and Dean Sams (keyboards and backing vocals). The musicians recently released their 10th studio album, “Never Enders.”
Last month, the fair announced country star LeAnn Rimes as its opening act. Rimes, a two-time Grammy winner, will perform July 14.
The fair begins its 10-day run July 14 at the fairground in Turlock. Discounted fair admission tickets, unlimited-ride wristbands and season passes go on sale April 29. Corporate ticket sales will be available at a discount. For more information, go to www.stancofair.com.
