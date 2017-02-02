Around the Region (02/03/17)

MODESTO
What: Exhibition: “First Exposure: Photographic Perspectives of 11 Women”
When: Monday through March 2
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus Art Gallery, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Art Gallery presents “First Exposure: Photographic Perspectives of 11 Women.” Admission is free, campus parking is $2. The exhibition includes the photography of Stephanie Aderholt, Daniella Gehman and Chau-Marie Griffiths. The photographic works are available for purchase. The gallery is open Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be closed Monday, Feb. 20, for the Presidents Day holiday. A public reception with the artists will be Feb. 16 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the gallery. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 209-575-6819.
What: Stanislaus County Academic Decathlon
When: Saturday, 1:20 to 5 p.m.
Where: Central Catholic High School, 200 S. Carpenter Road
Info: The 37th annual Stanislaus County Academic Decathlon’s theme is “World War II.” Twelve Stanislaus County high schools will participate. Each team will be made up of nine students, and teams of three will compete in categories based on grade-point average: honors, 3.75 to 4.00; scholastic, 3.00 to 3.74; and varsity, 0.00 to 2.99. The winner will represent Stanislaus County at the California Academic Decathlon state finals, March 24-25 in Sacramento. Admission is free. For more information, call Cheryl Goulart, student events coordinator with the Stanislaus County Office of Education, at 209-238-1710.
What: Stanislaus County Legal Professionals Association
When: Through March 1
Where: Online submission
Info: The Stanislaus County Legal Professionals Association is accepting applications for the Legal Secretaries Inc. Eula Mae Jett Scholarship Plan. There are three categories of recipients for this scholarship: high school senior, college student and career change student. The scholarships are granted to those interested in pursuing the legal profession. The scholarship specifically excludes law school. Past recipients have studied to become legal secretaries, paralegals, law office administrators and court reporters. In addition to the combined $9,000 in scholarships offered by Legal Secretaries Inc., the local association offers a scholarship. Any applications submitted for Legal Secretaries Inc. will also be considered by the local organization. The deadline for submission is March 1. To receive the application, email Stacie Velasco at martinoccls@cs.com, or go to www.sclpa.org or www.lsi.org/scholarships.
SALIDA
What: Friends of the Salida Library
When: March 10-11
Where: Salida library, 4835 Sisk Road
Info: The Friends of the Salida Library are accepting donations of book, magazines and movies. A barrel is located in the lobby of the library where donations may be dropped off. The sale dates are March 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and March 11, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SONORA
What: Sonora Celtic Faire
When: March 10-12
Where: Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive
Info: Tickets are on sale for the 31st Sonora Celtic Faire. This year, the fair will host the International Ultimate Jousting Championships, the only championship joust on the West Coast. There will also be food booths, vendors and live music. Ticket prices vary each day; call or check online for each day’s prices. For more information or to buy tickets, call 209-533-4420 or 800-446-1333 or email faireteam@gmail.com or go to www.sonoracelticfaire.com.
TURLOCK
What: AARP Smart Driver Course
When: Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Covenant Village, 2125 N. Olive Ave.
Info: This eight-hour course covers how to deal with aging and traffic challenges. The fee is $15 for AARP members and $20 for others. Attendees will receive an automobile insurance discount certificate that is good for three years. For more information or to register, call 209-216-5630.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
75 YEARS AGO: The Oakdale City Council held a special session to provide information for the rationing of automobile tires and tubes in accordance with the federal Office of Production Management and acting upon the request of the Stanislaus County Defense Council. The City Council set up a board to handle all requests for tires. On the board was Enos Bechis, J.F. Dopplemaier and W.T. Kerr. In the event any one of the members could not attend, two alternates were appointed by the City Council: Henry Sander and C.C. Byington.
Comments