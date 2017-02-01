Around the Region (2/2/17)

MODESTO
What: Classical chamber recital
When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St.
Info: The Downtown Music Series presents the American River Chamber Players in a classical chamber recital. The American River Chamber Players are a professional ensemble of musicians based in the Sacramento area. John Hillebrandt, principal pianist of the Modesto Symphony, will be playing piano and presenting one of his own compositions. The concert will feature Brahms’ Piano Quartet in A Major, opus 26. General admission $15, and students and children under 18, $10. For more information, contact Arvin Berner, 209-522-9046, ext. 101, or email arvinberner@firstumcmodesto.org.
MANTECA
What: Manteca Unified School District Job Fair
When: Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Manteca Unified District Office, 2271 W. Louise Ave.
Info: Manteca Unified will be holding a job fair for certified and classified positions. Certified position include; K-6 (multiple subject), junior high and high school (single subject) and special education. Interviews will be granted on the spot, with the possibility of being hired at the same time. Those interested must submit applications on Edjoin. And there will be informational tables available for classified personnel. For more information, call 209-858-0894.
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA
What: Spring FBI Teen Academy
When: Through Feb. 23, 4 p.m.
Where: FBI Sacramento Field Office, 2001 Freedom Way, Roseville, CA 95678
Info: The Federal Bureau of Investigation Sacramento field office is accepting applications for the spring 2017 FBI Teen Academy. This unique opportunity is open to all high school juniors attending any school – public, private and home school – in the 34 counties the field office serves. The application may be downloaded at www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/sacramento/community-outreach-1. Applications must be mailed to the address above in Roseville and must be received no later than Feb. 23 at 4 p.m. Students selected to participate will spend an entire day at the FBI Sacramento Field Office headquarters in Roseville on April 7. Applying and attending the FBI Teen Academy program is free; however, families are responsible for travel to and from the class. Check the website for further details and eligibility requirements.
SONORA
What: Columbia College Jazz Festival
When: Friday and Saturday
Where: Columbia College Dogwood Theater, 11600 Columbia College Drive
Info: The Columbia College music department will be holding its 38th annual Columbia College Big Band Jazz Festival. There will will be workshops both days, followed by concerts. Concerts are Friday, 8 p.m., and Saturday, 2 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 209-588-5126.
What: California Alumni Association of Tuolumne County
When: Monday, Feb. 6 11:30 a.m.
Where: Pine Tree Restaurant, 19601 Hess Ave,
Info: The California Alumni Association of Tuolumne County will be holding a no-host luncheon with guest speaker Connie Williams, mayor of Sonora. Williams will give an update on city activities, including the Sonora Beautiful proposal. Limited seating, reservations are required. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact Aubrey Pland 209-532-3298 or email dnapland@mlode.com.
TURLOCK
What: Exhibition: “Rebirth of the Muse”
When: Through April 23
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: The Carnegie Arts Center is presenting the exhibition “The Rebirth of the Muse: Works by Members of the Contemporary Humanitarian Artists Association,” in the lobby galleries. Humankind is one of the few species that contemplate creativity, beauty and the various aspects of life and our society. The Merced-area artists collective, called The Contemporary Humanitarian Artists Association, is committed to supporting its members in exploring the many themes that define art. An artist reception will be held Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. The Carnegie is open to the public daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended Friday hours, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission to the Lobby Gallery is free. For more information, call 209-632-5761 or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
50 YEARS AGO: It was reported that the Federal Bureau of Reclamation was studying a plan where a diversion dam on the Stanislaus River would be moved to within a mile of Knights Ferry. Stanislaus County Supervisor Robert Rahey, Oakdale, said that the plan may save the county $500,000 in construction costs for a bridge across the Stanislaus to replace the aging covered bridge in Knights Ferry. He said after talking with federal officials, there was a possibility of constructing a road from Highway 120, to the dam and across it and then to Knights Ferry, this would be the only cost to the county. The savings from not building the bridge, could then be used to construct a recreation area around the dam.
