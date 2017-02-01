January rainfall in Modesto was one for the books (and umbrellas, and galoshes)

January’s rainfall in Modesto was the fourth highest for that month since the Modesto Irrigation District started keeping records in the 1888-89 season.
According to measurements taken at the district’s downtown Modesto office, 6.02 inches fell last month. The average January rainfall is 2.38 inches, the highest of all months in the rain season, which runs from July 1 through June 30.
The wettest January on record, according to MID, was in 1995, when 7.27 inches came down. Rounding out the top five are January 1911, 6.25 inches; 1914, 6.03 inches; and 2008, 5.87 inches.
Not ranking quite so high was January 1997, with a rainfall total of 5.03 inches. Yet that was the month of disastrous flooding in the Valley. A pair of tropical storms washed out the mountain snowpack, inundating homes and sweeping away farm equipment and animals.
In all, 1,700 homes flooded in Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties, and there was more than $170 million in estimated damage to homes, agriculture, roads, bridges and public facilities.
January 2016 was a good one for rainfall, at 5.69 inches. But the three prior to that each saw less than an inch: January 2015, 0.07 inches; January 2014, 0.54 inches; and January 2013, 0.78 inches.
The season average rainfall for Modesto is 12.19 inches, according to MID. With five months to go in the current season, the total already is 11.51 inches.
If National Weather Service forecasts play out, the season average could be surpassed this week. Between Wednesday night and Saturday, Modesto could get from half an inch to an inch of rain, meteorologists say.
