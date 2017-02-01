Love Modesto seeks volunteers for 100-plus community projects April 8

Sign-ups are open for the annual Love Modesto community improvement day, which will be April 8.
Volunteers are sought for more than 100 projects in five categories: encouragement, manual labor, people in need, neighborhood and schools.
Among encouragement projects are making cards for veterans, decorating Meals on Wheels bags and welcoming refugees. Manual labor work includes beautifying downtown, McHenry Avenue, parks and the Senior Citizens Center.
People in need projects will benefit the Redwood Family Center, the Chemo Crew, Inter-Faith Ministries and Community Hospice, among other groups. Neighborhood projects include a variety of beautification and cleanup jobs in places like the airport neighborhood, the Virginia Corridor Trail, the Tuolumne River and Davis Park.
And a variety of school projects are planned at 25 elementary, middle and high school campuses.
The day will kick off with festivities in front of the Gallo Center for the Arts at 8 a.m. before volunteers head to their project sites. Perks for volunteers include free food and refreshments, a photo booth, music and giveaways, and a kids area with face painting, games and more.
To view projects and sign up as a volunteer, go to http://loveourcitiesprojects.com/projects/modesto.
Love Modesto also is seeking project sponsors at levels from $500 to $1,000, and $5,000 event sponsors. To become a sponsor, visit lovemodesto.com/sponsors.
For more information, contact Love Modesto Executive Director Jeff Pishney at jeff@lovemodesto.com or 209-566-9343.
