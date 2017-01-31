Around the Region (2/1/17)

MODESTO
What: Play: “You Were There – The Reformation”
When: Sunday, 9:30 a.m.
Where: Emanuel Lutheran Church, 324 College Ave.
Info: Emanuel Lutheran Church will present the play “You Were There – The Reformation” as a 1940s radio broadcast to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the beginning of the Reformation. In the play, people who knew Martin Luther will be interviewed about their experiences as the Reformation began. It is open to the public. For more information, call 209-523-4531.
What: Line-dancing classes
When: Through Feb. 27
Where: City of Modesto, 1010 Tenth St., Suite 4400
Info: The city of Modesto Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods Department will be offering a line-dance program Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Classes are open to ages 18 and up; cost is $42. To register for the line-dancing classes, visit the Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods Department office, 1010 Tenth St., Suite 4400; call 209-341-2974; or visit econnect.modestogov.com/Start/Start.asp.
PATTERSON
What: Supply Chain and Logistics Program Open House and Tour
When: Thursday, 1 to 2 p.m.
Where: Patterson High School, 200 N. Seventh St.
Info: This free event will highlight warehousing-related career classes at Patterson High School and the new facility built to provide the training. To reserve a tour spot or for more information, email Johnny Padilla at jpadilla@patterson.k12.ca.us.
What: Cat Network of Stanislaus spay and neuter clinic
When: Saturday, by appointment
Where: Patterson Veterinary Hospital, 24 S Third St.
Info: Cat Network of Stanislaus will be conducting a spay and neuter clinic for feral and non-feral cats. For feral cats, the cost is $25 and they should be caught in a humane trap with a towel over the carrier 12 to 24 hours before the appointment. For non-feral house cats, contact the clinic staff for pricing at 209-892-8387. For more information about appointments, call 209-735-0604, email spay@catnetworkofstanislaus.org or visit catnetworkofstanislaus.org.
TURLOCK
What: Cat Network of Stanislaus spay and neuter clinic
When: Saturday, by appointment
Where: Turlock Spay and Neuter Clinic, 351 N. Walnut Road
Info: Cat Network of Stanislaus will be conducting a spay and neuter clinic for feral and non-feral cats. For feral cats, the cost is $28 and they should be caught in a humane trap with a towel over the carrier 12 to 24 hours before the appointment. For non-feral house cats, contact the clinic staff for pricing at 209-634-5665. For more information about appointments, call 209-735-0604, email spay@catnetworkofstanislaus.org or visit catnetworkofstanislaus.org.
40 YEARS AGO: The Stanislaus County Health Department planned to give out free immunizations to county residents over a two-day period in response to a measles outbreak that sickened 22 Beyer High School students. Dr. Kem Kelly, assistant county health officer, said the measles variation that hit the students was rubeola, also know as the “hard measles,” which can cause serious complications. The symptoms from the disease include high fever, coughing, runny nose and red eyes, culminating with a body rash. Once the outbreak was verified, the county ordered 2,000 doses of vaccine from the state Department of Health.
