Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians opens new public safety building

The tribal security and fire departments of the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians have moved from separate headquarters into a new 8,640-square-foot Public Safety Building located at the Black Oak Casino Resort.
The building, about a year in the planning and six months to build, opened Jan. 25. “Us county kids are feeling a little downtown,” Fire Chief Jerry McGowan said Monday of the new digs.
As the tribe has grown and thrived, the departments – always housed separately – have moved around, Security Chief Darrell Hendricks said. Security most recently was operating out of a modular building, he said, while fire was in an old barnlike structure that’s been torn down.
The Tuolumne Economic Development Authority worked with local contractors to construct the building, which was recently received the Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce’s New Building Award.
“The tribe’s new Public Safety Building and the partnership of our two safety departments is a great source of pride for The Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians,” Tribal Chairman Kevin Day said in a news release. “The first of its kind in the area, the building will foster a special, unique relationship between the two entities while also representing the continued self-reliance of our people and our commitment to the community.”
In addition to bringing their personnel together for improved communication and cooperation, the two department chiefs said the location of the building near the hotel and casino better positions them to respond to emergencies. The Fire Department was farther out, in a wooded area, Hendricks said, while the Security Department was located in the residential area of the Tuolumne Rancheria. That location was fine for responding to residential incidents, he said, but when going to calls from the casino or beyond, going through the residential area – including a school – required officers to slow down.
The pride of of the security side of the building, Hendricks said, is the upgraded dispatch room, which includes a wall of screens carrying camera feeds from various spots on the rancheria and beyond, including the Summerville High School area.
The Tuolumne Rancheria was purchased Oct. 26, 1910, and established as a reservation for landless Indians. The original acquisition consisted of 289.52 acres. Today, there are over 2,000 fee and trust acres, according to Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians.
The Fire Department side includes an area where the “fuels crew,” which manages land by thinning forest fuels, keeps its chain saws and other gear. The Fire Department also has one of only two ladder trucks in Tuolumne County, Hendricks said. Both departments participate in a strong mutual-aid agreement, he said, and tribal firefighters took the ladder truck to help fight the recent fire at Curtis Creek Elementary School in Sonora.
The move to the new Public Safety Building has meant no organizational changes for the departments, which include 16 security and 20 fire personnel. But fire and security staff already are enjoying an increased camaraderie, Hendricks said. The firefighters’ living quarters include a kitchen and dining area, and security officers have joined in mealtime there when shifts permit.
Fire and police departments don’t always work as closely together as they could and should, Hendricks said, but that’s changing as more communities moved to jointly housed public safety agencies.
Tribal leaders also are strong proponents of community cooperation, Hendricks said, so a conference room in the building is being offered for a variety of training opportunities – medical, criminal justice and more.
