Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians opens new public safety building

1:05 Officer-involved shooting in Modesto Pause

0:48 CHP officer gives details about chain-reaction crash on Highway 198

0:43 About 50 cars involved in chain-reaction crashes on Highway 198

0:43 Multiple crashes in heavy fog on Highway 198

0:49 Man shot to death in east Modesto

2:26 Reaction to Frank Carson's release from jail

2:42 Frank Carson to be released from jail

0:41 Modesto Homicide Investigation

2:43 Frank Carson emerges from jail to cheers from family and friends