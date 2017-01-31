Woman found in car in pond was 21-year-old from Waterford

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday morning released the identity of the woman found in a car in a pond near Waterford on Sunday.
The woman was Hanna Rose Stanfield, 21, of Waterford.
According to Sgt. Anthony Bejaran, deputies were called to an orchard near Crow and Milnes roads at 10 a.m. Sunday. When the car was pulled out of the pond, deputies found the body of a woman inside the passenger compartment, Bejaran said.
The pathologist is working to determine cause of death, Bejaran said. There is no indication whether any foul play was involved.
Comments