Our Lady of Fatima students celebrate Catholic Schools Week with service to others

Students at Our Lady of Fatima in Modesto kicked off Catholic Schools Week on Monday by making sandwiches for the Modesto Gospel Mission.
The week’s theme is “Catholic Schools: Communities of Faith, Knowledge and Service.”
It continues Tuesday is a celebration of students; Wednesday celebrates parents and families; Thursday celebrates vocations, careers and learning; Friday is a thank you to faculty and staff, and each student can bring a special person to 10 a.m. Mass and to their classroom.
