Around the Region (1/31/17)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Junior College Science Speaker Series
When: Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.
Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Science Speaker Series will present the lecture: “Life at the McMurdo Station, Antarctica.” The lecture will be led by Brian Greene, MJC librarian. This is a one-hour discussion in the series of talks set for the spring semester on timely science topics. The free lecture will be held in the Science Community Center, Room 115; parking is $2 on campus. For more information, contact Teri Curtis at 209-575-6775 or curtist@mjc.edu.
What: Lecture: “The 10 Signs of Memory Loss – Early Detection Matters”
When: Tuesday, 3 p.m.
Where: Sutter Education Center, 1700 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Sutter Education Center will be hosting the lecture “The 10 Signs of Memory Loss – Early Detection Matters.” For more information, call 209-409-2877 or email El Rio Memory Care at kgp@koelschsenior.com.
What: Grief Share Support Group
When: Tuesday, 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Centenary Church, 1911 Toyon Ave.
Info: The Grief Share Support Group provides help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member and/or friend. For more information, call 209-527-5441 or visit www.centenarychurch.net
What: Modesto-Stanislaus Poetry Center
When: Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1528 Oakdale Road
Info: The Modesto-Stanislaus Poetry Center is seeking participants for the fifth annual Poetry Festival. There will be workshops, a luncheon, a book table and readings from the poetry contest. The festival will also host guest speaker Susan Woolridge, a Northern California poet who has given workshops on creative language and the process. Participants may register at the door. Admission is $35 general and $10 for high school and college students. For more information, email info@mostpoetry.org.
GROVELAND
What: Central Sierra Audubon Society Outing
When: Wednesday, 8 a.m.
Where: Groveland Community Services property, 18966 Ferretti Road
Info: The Central Sierra Audubon Society will be conducting its first of two bird walks at the Groveland Community Services property. The property encompasses an area of more than 200 acres of oak, pine and willow habitat with three water-storage ponds. A pair of binoculars and a birding field guide are suggested. If there is rain, the outing will be canceled. For more information, contact Jan Jorn-Baird at 209-532-1106.
TURLOCK
What: Stanislaus Concerned Citizens
When: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Grizzly Rock Cafe, 4905 N. Golden State Blvd.
Info: Stanislaus Concerned Citizens will be holding its bi-monthly dinner meeting and invites the public to attend. The guest speaker is Modesto City Schools trustee John Walker. Walker will discuss his time as an MCS board member, why he ran and other topics. The free meeting includes a no-host dinner. For more information, call 209-202-3043.
25 YEARS AGO: It was announced that nearly 300 Turlock residents had attended an organizational meeting and rally at the War Memorial in Turlock. The topic of the gathering was the potential low-level nuclear waste transfer station that was to be near Turlock. The grass-roots effort was aimed at the Environmental Management and Controls Inc. site on South Faith Home Road. EMCI handles low-level radioactive waste that is created in hospitals and from medical research. The outcry came when state officials had considered expanding the Faith Home site, along with others, until the permanent site in Needles was up and running.
