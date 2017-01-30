Well in Village I will serve northeast Modesto, support Tivoli development

Construction is underway for a well in Village I that will provide drinking water to northeast Modesto, including Tivoli, a proposed, roughly 454-acre development of homes, stores, offices, an elementary school and parkland.
The well is being constructed next to Mary Grogan Community Park on Sylvan Avenue. City officials say it is expected to cost about $2 million and should be in service in December.
The city has hired Hydro Resources West for the underground improvements of the well, which is expected to have a maximum depth of 410 feet. The city hired West Yost Associates for hydrogeology and design services. The city will hire a contractor for the well-site improvements. Modesto also will add a wall and/or landscaping to shield the well from nearby homes.
A water capacity fee study the City Council adopted in December estimates that 75 percent of the well’s capacity will serve existing water customers, with 25 percent serving new development. Utilities Director Larry Parlin said Modesto is paying for the well, and Tivoli will reimburse the city for its share of the costs once development starts.
He said it is not unusual for a city to pay for a well and then be reimbursed by a developer, especially if it wants to encourage development.
Tivoli is proposed for land north of Sylvan Avenue and east of Oakdale. Modesto approved the specific plan for the development in 2008, but no development has occurred because of the real estate meltdown and its aftermath.
Work continues on Tivoli’s infrastructure. PMZ Real Estate CEO Mike Zagaris, who along with PMZ real estate broker Duke Leffler represents some of the property owners, said he expects developers could submit plans to the city within 12 to 18 months. He added that development could start without the well, which he said would be needed at the project’s buildout.
