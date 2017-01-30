Rain to return midweek as ‘more typical’ storm comes through Modesto

Enjoy the sun while you can.
Sunny skies and patchy morning fog will give way to rain late Wednesday as a storm is expected to hit the Modesto area midweek, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service’s latest forecast calls for a storm to hit the area after 10 p.m. on Wednesday. It is expected to last through Friday night.
Dry thru Wednesday before our next winter storm brings rain, mountain snow & gusty winds for end of work week #cawx pic.twitter.com/jo5F6KjOg3— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 30, 2017
National Weather Service meteorologist Courtney Obergsell told The Sacramento Bee that she doesn’t expect widespread flooding that the region saw earlier this month.
Localized flooding may still occur, she told The Sacramento Bee, but the incoming system is a “more typical winter storm.”
That could include 1-3 inches of rain and some strong winds, according to the National Weather Service.
Here’s a complete look at this week’s forecast:
Monday: Areas of dense fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 61. Light southeast wind.
Monday Night: Patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 39. Light and variable wind.
Tuesday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Southeast wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday Night: Rain likely, mainly after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday Night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Friday: A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 60.
Friday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
