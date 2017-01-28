Police: Modesto Subway restaurant robber caught in the act, duo arrested

Modesto Police have arrested a man and woman allegedly connected to a series of armed robberies at local Subway restaurants.
According to police the string of robberies began Jan. 7 when a man armed with a gun walked into a Subway restaurant on Paradise Road. He demanded money before fleeing from the restaurant. Six more robberies then followed at Subways throughout Modesto.
While working in Manteca Friday, officers with the Modesto Narcotics Enforcement Team witnessed a robbery at a Subway restaurant on Lifestyle Street. The officers approached the suspect and attempted to make an arrest, but he fled by vehicle. Police pursued the suspect and took him and his female alleged accomplice into custody on N. Tully Road in Turlock. The suspects, 24-year-old Ashneel Nath of Modesto and 22-year-old Marissa Rivera of Modesto, were booked into the Stanislaus County Jail for multiple counts of robbery and criminal conspiracy.
Detectives continue to work the case and ask the public for help with information. Please call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters may also text information to Crime Stoppers at 274637. Just type “TIP704” along with your message.
