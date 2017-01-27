Around the Region (1/28/17)

MODESTO
What: Lecture: “The 10 Signs of Memory Loss – Early Detection Matters”
When: Tuesday, 3 p.m.
Where: Sutter Education Center, 1700 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Sutter Education Center will be hosting the lecture “The 10 Signs of Memory Loss – Early Detection Matters.” For more information, call 209-409-2877 or email El Rio Memory Care at kgp@koelschsenior.com.
What: Modesto Kiwanis Club meeting
When: Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Modesto Kiwanis invites the public to its lunch meeting. Mary Menz, founder and director of Modesto Argentine Tango, will discuss how dance helps the body and the origins of the tango; she will demonstrate the tango in the restaurant’s ballroom. Seats are limited and reservations are required. Lunch is $15. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact President Anthony Butera at 209-985-3473 or anthony.btr@gmail.com.
What: Grief Share Support Group
When: Tuesday, 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Centenary Church, 1911 Toyon Ave.
Info: The Grief Share Support Group provides help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member and/or friend. For more information, call 209-527-5441 or visit www.centenarychurch.net
What: Line dance classes
When: Through Feb. 27
Where: City of Modesto, 1010 Tenth St., Suite 4400
Info: The city of Modesto Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods Department will be offering a line dance program Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Classes are open to ages 18 and up, cost is $42. To register for the line dancing classes, visit the Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods Department office, 1010 Tenth St., Suite 4400; call 209-341-2974; or visit econnect.modestogov.com/Start/Start.asp.
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA
What: Spring FBI Teen Academy
When: Through Feb. 23, 4 p.m.
Where: FBI Sacramento Field Office, 2001 Freedom Way, Roseville, CA 95678
Info: The Federal Bureau of Investigation Sacramento field office is accepting applications for the spring 2017 FBI Teen Academy. This unique opportunity is open to all high school juniors attending any school – public, private and home school – in the 34 counties the field office serves. The application may be downloaded at www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/sacramento/community-outreach-1. Applications must be mailed to the address above in Roseville and must be received no later than Feb. 23 at 4 p.m. Students selected to participate will spend an entire day at the FBI Sacramento Field Office headquarters in Roseville on April 7. Applying and attending the FBI Teen Academy program is free; however, families are responsible for travel to and from the class. Check the website for further details and eligibility requirements.
TURLOCK
What: “The Jungle Book” play
When: Through Sunday
Where: Stanislaus State Mainstage Theatre, 1 University Circle
Info: The Stanislaus State theater department presents the classic childhood story “The Jungle Book,” which tells the tale of an orphaned boy, Mowgli, in the jungle, who must return to Man Village or risk being hunted by tiger Shere Khan. His rainforest animal friends, Bagheera the panther and Baloo the bear, lead him to the village, but not without a few side adventures. There are three shows Saturday at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; there is a matinee show Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $6 and the box office is open one hour prior to each show. To purchase tickets online, visit the school ticket website. For more information or for help with buying tickets, call 209-667-3166.
100 YEARS AGO: The Wise Hardware and Furniture Co. would be holding a concert on its premises. It was not just any concert: The business decided to use a record from the Columbia Record Co. and the player from the Victor Phonograph Co. The record featured songs such as “Whose Pretty Baby Are You Now?,” “How’s Every Little Thing in Dixie” and “Yaddie, Kaddie, Kiddle, Kaddle.” It was also decided that classical songs would be played. The concert was from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at 923 Tenth Street.
