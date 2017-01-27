Modesto City Council watch

The Modesto City Council on Tuesday:
- Received an update on local preparations for May’s Amgen Tour of California. Modesto is one of the cities in this year’s weeklong tour, which will feature some of the world’s top bicyclists. The cyclists will be here May 15 for the start of Stage 2, which ends in San Jose. The race starts downtown, and organizers are planning a lifestyle festival and other events to draw people downtown. The cyclists will make two roughly 1-mile laps downtown before pedaling to San Jose.
- Approved a proposal to buy six buses over the next five years at an estimated cost of $3.1 million from the Gillig Corp. A city report says Modesto obtained a competitive price through its participation with the Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority.
- Authorized forming the Stanislaus and Tuolumne Rivers Groundwater Basin Association Groundwater Sustainability Agency. Gov. Jerry Brown signed a law in 2014 calling for the formation of groundwater-sustainability agencies. The members of this agency are Modesto, Riverbank, Oakdale, Waterford, Stanislaus County, and the Oakdale and Modesto irrigation districts. Six of these agencies formed the Stanislaus and Tuolumne Rivers Groundwater Basin Association in 1994.
Comments