Benefit aims to bolster music in Modesto elementary schools

A film about kids using music instruments literally fashioned from garbage provides the backdrop to a fundraiser next weekend to help provide new and refurbished instruments for Modesto students.
The Yo Quiero Música (“I Want Music”) benefit on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the State Theatre is sponsored by the Modesto Teachers Association and the Alpha Epsilon Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International. The food, music and film fundraiser is the second event geared to raise funds for the city’s elementary school band and orchestra programs.
Music is an important part of a child’s education, said teacher and fundraiser chairwoman Anita Bruce.
“Our big thing is trying to keep kids in school and keep kids engaged in school, so anything we can offer, especially in the arts,” said Bruce, a teacher of learning handicapped students at John Muir Elementary School. “This is seed money. We can’t wait until kids are in junior high or high school. If they don’t start in elementary school, they don’t take an instrument.”
Last year’s similar fundraiser exceeded expectations, raising $9,800, according to Modesto City Schools K-8 instrumental music chairman Brandon Price, who praised Alpha Epsilon members for their efforts.
I had one of the teachers who told me a little girl opened up the case to a brand new violin and she ran her hand along the velvet inside and just said, ‘It’s beautiful.’ All kids are not always exposed to these kinds of experiences.
Teacher and fundraiser chairwoman Anita Bruce
“Their generosity really helped out a lot this year,” said Price, who also teaches music at Mark Twain Junior High and at Burbank Elementary School. “I think it’s great to see our city really come together to support elementary music in our district. I was pretty amazed and overwhelmed by what they did last year. I wasn’t expecting that much money to be raised. All the music teachers were amazed.”
The money went toward purchasing or repairing about 40 instruments for elementary students in the district, he said. Local businesses like Gottschalk Music Center and Thomas & Vessel Stringed Instruments also helped with discounts and repairs, Price said.
This year, organizers hope to raise at least the same amount during the evening event, which features Latin food, silent auctions and live music in addition to the film, “The Landfill Harmonic.”
The documentary follows the Recycled Orchestra of Cateura, Paraguay, a musical group of kids who play instruments made entirely out of garbage. Favio Chávez, an environmental engineer with a musical background, worked on a landfill project in the impoverished region; he decided to help the children by teaching them music lessons to keep them from playing in the landfill.
Before long, there were more children wanting lessons than there were instruments, so Chávez and one of the garbage pickers began making them from landfill materials – oil tin cans, forks, bottle caps and whatever else was around. After their story went viral, the ensemble began performing in arenas and other sold-out concerts.
The film is a good companion to the fundraiser’s purpose, Bruce said, citing the high number of students at some district schools whose parents simply can’t afford to provide instruments or outside music education to their kids. And when school budget cuts need to be made, art programs are among the most at risk.
“I always think, how many of Yo-Yo Mas or Itzhak Perlmans have we gone through because they didn’t get their hands on an instrument?” Bruce said.
All the money raised from the event will go toward purchasing or repairing instruments for district students. Anyone who takes an orchestra or band instrument to donate – working or not – receives free admission. Even if donated instruments can’t be repaired, she said, the parts can be used to repair other more viable pieces.
Price said some of the district’s instruments are several decades old.
“The goal with help from the sorority is to raise funds and get instruments in kids’ hands that work well,” he said, “and be something they can be proud of.”
Yo Quiero Música
When: 6 p.m. food and music, 7 p.m. film, Saturday, Feb. 4
Where: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
Tickets: $25, free with donation of a music instrument
Online: www.thestate.org
Call: 209-527-4697
