Thinking of drinking and driving? Your Tostitos bag says otherwise

The makers of Tostitos have launched a campaign against drunk driving on Super Bowl Sunday – complete with a device on some bags that can detect alcohol on your breath.
Only 1,000 of these bags are being distributed to selected consumers. Many more bags will have a numerical code that can be used to get $10 discounts on Uber rides for people who drink too much during the Feb. 5 game.
Frito-Lay Inc. makes the corn chips at plants in Modesto and 31 other cities across the nation. It has teamed with Uber and Mothers Against Drunk Driving on the campaign.
The detectors do not measure blood alcohol levels in the way that police officers do, but they do indicate its presence with a flashing steering wheel image. They are being provided to people who “have engaged with Tostitos in the past, either in real life or in social media,” Frito-Lay spokeswoman Joan Cetera said by email.
An additional 25,000 people can get ride discounts on the Uber smart phone app by entering the code on special-edition Tostitos bags tied to the Super Bowl.
The alcohol detectors were created by the San Francisco advertising firm of Goodby Silverstein & Partners. They are the minds behind the “got milk?” campaign, which aims to get people to consume more of a certain drink.
The Modesto Bee staff tried but failed to obtain one of the alcohol detectors for an after-hours test, complete with designated drivers. USA Today did manage to do so and reports that “it does, indeed, work.”
The anti-DUI partners include Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker. He lost an aunt and uncle to a drunk driver after the 2013 Super Bowl, which he played in with the San Francisco 49ers.
This year’s game will pit the Atlanta Falcons against the New England Patriots. Frito-Lay had bought commercial time for its Doritos chips over the past decade, but not for Super Bowl XI.
This is the not the first oddball story about packaging for Frito-Lay snacks. Back in 2010, the company introduced SunChip bags made with plant-based materials that biodegraded quickly – and were really loud when crumpled.
