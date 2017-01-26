‘I know you been there’ – service provider once homeless now shows others the way

Haley gave a big shout of “Hello!” when she saw Randy Limberg making his way through Beard Brook Park on Thursday morning, helping conduct the annual countywide Point in Time homeless census.
She promptly headed down from her campsite on a park slope to give him an equally enthusiastic hug.
Haley, who declined to give her last name, called Limburg an inspiration. “He’s gone from rock bottom to rock top,” she said after he’d gone his way.
Limberg was among scores of volunteers who conducted the count – speaking with the homeless at parks, shelters, libraries and places where charities serve meals – for the Stanislaus Housing & Support Services Collaborative.
I got eight years sober. It’s a monkey on your back, and just cuz the circus left town doesn’t mean the monkey’s off your back.
Randy Limburg, on heroin addiction
He and a few others, including his Telecare Corp. outreach team partner, Maria Madrigal, hit Beard Brook at 5 a.m., well before dawn. The early start was to visit the homeless before they left their camps for morning meals. Telecare offers rehabilitation services for people with mental illness.
The volunteers interviewed about a dozen homeless people in Beard Brook on Thursday morning and would return later in the morning to see others who arrived for lunch service.
Limberg, who spent a decade on the streets and in the parks of Modesto, has been clean eight years and now works to help others turn their lives around. “These are all my friends,” he said, looking at tents pitched in several spots. “I’ve laid with them, ate with them, fought with them, loved some of them, lived with them. They all know me. I’m not better than a person in this park.”
So to people like Haley, who told the former heroin addict and alcoholic, “I know you been there,” his words and actions count for something.
Volunteers conduct the count on behalf of the Stanislaus Housing & Support Services Collaborative, which consists of government agencies, nonprofit organizations, faith-based groups and others that provide housing and services for the homeless.
Haley – a 38-year-old who said she’s been off-and-on homeless since her midteens – seemed in good spirits Thursday. But a look at her tent tells another story. On it are written the word “hell” and the statements “I want to die!” and “I want to go home.”
She wrote them while spending the Christmas and New Year’s holidays alone and feeling despondent, she said. The holidays are a dark time, she said, because her mother – an alcoholic she watched drink herself into a wheelchair – died two days after one Christmas.
Haley said she’s a mother of five – the oldest being 18 and the youngest 10-year-old twins. When she was being stripped of her children and the twins were nearly certain to be separated, she made the decision to have them adopted by a “beautiful” family that kept them together, she said.
The “kids” with her now are her pit bull and two Chihuahuas, which are one reason she views homelessness as so difficult to overcome. “It may be hard out here, but I can’t go to shelters because they don’t have a place for my dogs. It makes it hard to use shelters and services. I can’t just leave them all day.”
They’re my kids, filling that emptiness from when I had my kids taken from me.
Haley, on her pit bull terrier and two Chihuahuas
There are, of course, other obstacles. She’s been a substance abuser since she was 15, Haley said, though she maintained she uses much less now than in her younger years. “I smoke a lot of weed,” she said. After a pause, she added, “I can’t say I don’t do a little bit of crystal here and there.”
But no heroin or alcohol, she said. Just the smell of them makes her sick to her stomach. And an aunt died from a heroin overdose.
Also counting against her are a lack of high school diploma, a criminal record of misdemeanors and people skills that “suck,” she said.
Depression appears to be an issue. She doesn’t want to jump off a bridge or step in front of a train, she said, but sometimes “I’m dying inside.”
Haley didn’t talk like someone giving up on recovery, though. “I’m pretty mechanically inclined,” she said, having learned from a good mechanic for 10 years and being his hands after a falling truck broke his sternum and he couldn’t turn a wrench anymore. So she still envisions her dream job – being a Harley-Davidson mechanic.
The count is part of a nationwide effort. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires groups known as continuums of care – such as the Stanislaus Collaborative – to conduct counts in late January as part of applying for some of its homeless funding.
And her 18-year-old son recently contacted her on Facebook. No happy reunion – at least, not yet. “I haven’t seen him in 13 years. He’s still kind of mad at me.”
If a shelter could care for her dogs and give her a place to shower and get clean clothes to seek work, does she see in herself the strength to overcome her addictions and other obstacles? “Damn straight I’d have it in me. I don’t like it out here. ... It’s scary out here, especially for a female.”
It pains Limburg, he said, to see friends like Haley remain in their circumstances. “But I can’t just tell them, ‘Come on.’ I have to show them, There’s nothing I can say to these folks that if you do x, y and z, you’ll get a b and c.”
Ultimately, no matter the shelters and services offered, the answer is within them, he said. There are lots of reasons he could think of to go back out to a park, pitch a tent and return to his old ways. “The hustle and bustle of being a grown-up, it sucks sometimes.”
And the demons of addiction still hide in the shadows. He fought hard to beat them, he said. “And I still have to work hard, it’s an ongoing issue. A daily reprieve is what I get.”
Information gathered Thursday will be gathered and tallied, and the results released at a later date.
