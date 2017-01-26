Firefighters honor Tracy fire captain at service in Modesto

Firefighters from many area agencies came to downtown Modesto Thursday, to pay tribute to a Tracy fire captain who died recently.
Daniel Havicus, 41, died Jan. 18 after a “brief and unexpected illness”, according to a press release from the city of Tracy. He was a 17-year veteran of the department.
His funeral was held Thursday at the Gallo Center for the Arts. Modesto Fire Chief Sean Slamon said Havicus was a resident of Ceres.
The streets around the Gallo Center were closed by 9 a.m. and reopened late Thursday afternoon.
