Around the Region (1/27/17)

MODESTO
What: Stanislaus County Mock Trials
When: Wednesday, 5:15 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Courthouse, 800 11th St.
Info: The first rounds of the Stanislaus County Mock Trials will take place on Feb. 1. Student teams from 10 local high schools will take their places at key roles within the courtroom. The high school teams will try the fictitious case, People v. Awbrey, a human trafficking and false imprisonment case, featuring a pretrial argument on the Fourth and Fifth Amendments. For more information, contact Cheryl Goulart, program coordinator, at 209-238-1710.
What: Association of Fundraising Professionals
When: Feb. 2, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Skewers Kabob House, 906 J St.
Info: AFP Yosemite Chapter will be hold its monthly meeting with guest presenter Catherine Cardoza Conner. Cardoza Conner will share her family’s experience in the philanthropic sector, and the foundation’s perspectives of evaluating, engaging and educating the donor community. Cost is $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers, and includes lunch. For more information or to register for the meeting, email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit afpyosemite.afpnet.org.
What: MJC Positive People Speaker Series
When: Feb. 2, 6 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC, West Campus Mary Stuart Rogers Student Learning Center, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Positive People Speaker Series will feature speaker John Ervin II. John is founder of the Project Uplift youth mentoring program at MJC. He will share his journey from growing up in South Central Los Angeles, resisting the pressures of gangs and selling drugs, to attending Arizona State University to complete his post graduate education. Additionally, he will discuss highlights of a career dedicated to helping youths in the community, including his creation of the Project Uplift mentoring program. Campus parking is $2. For more information, contact the Office of Campus Life and Student Learning at 209-575-6700 or visit www.mjc.edu/news/positivepeoplespeakers.php.
75 YEARS AGO: It was announced that a total of $484,132 was paid out in unemployment benefits in the Modesto area during 1941. This was Modesto’s share of $52 million that was to be allocated throughout the state in unemployment insurance. Miriam Stahlberg, California State Department of Employment representative for the Modesto office for the United States Employment Service, said this was a decrease in insurance from the previous year. In the previous year, $608,540 had been paid in umemployment insurance in Modesto. And throughout the state, there was a 20 percent decrease in umemployment payments, this was $13 million less than what had been paid out in 1940.
