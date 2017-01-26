Pull over! That’s what Oakdale wants of more pass-through tourists

City government will set the table, but the business community is responsible for getting out the invitations and filling the seats. That’s one of the messages shared during Oakdale Mayor Pat Paul’s State of the City Address to an audience of Chamber of Commerce, Rotary and Soroptimist members, among others, Wednesday afternoon.
Speaking on the theme “moving forward,” she challenged the business community to help Oakdale capitalize on the 9 million people who pass through the city each year.
Stores may once have been an easy answer to boost spending, but people don’t shop the way they used to, she said, rhetorically asking how many did the bulk of their holiday shopping through Amazon or otherwise online.
The tourists going through Oakdale from the Valley and Bay Area to the foothills and Sierra are interested in recreation, so maybe local sports, recreation and healthy-living attractions are the answer, Paul said. Noting that Casa de Fruta in Hollister long has been a popular stop for Valley folks driving to the coast, she said she’s long thought someone should open a year-round farmers market in Oakdale.
Let us get out of your way and do the core services. You are the business leaders, the entrepreneurs – you make it happen. ... We’ll make it easy for businesses to come here, we’ll cut the red tape, but if you want In-N-Out Burger, invite them to come. I email these different companies and I don’t know what they base it on.
Oakdale Mayor Pat Paul, reiterating a message from her State of the City Address
Oakdale Community Park, on track for a late-spring opening, will provide basketball courts, an amphitheater, skate park, agility course and concessions stand, she said. And referring to the city’s sport complex she said, “What if we made it state of the art, covered, and with stadium seating?” It could be a destination for travel teams, Paul said. “I think it could happen,” adding that the city could apply for grants.
But for the most part, the city government’s job is to provide core services such as police and fire protection, sewer service and garbage pickup, she told the audience at the Gene Bianchi Community Center. “The rest is up to you, the businesspeople and the entrepreneurs.”
City Manager Bryan Whitemyer said during the event that he’s often asked why Oakdale doesn’t have this or that, like a bowling alley. “Well, the city doesn’t build bowling alleys,” he said. He added, “Our job is to set the table … with the proper specific plan amendments that we can to be able to better market our community, to go out there and go after these commercial development grants.”
Talking after the State of the City Address, Oakdale Chamber of Commerce CEO Mary Guardiola agreed a year-round farmers market is a good idea, and one that’s been talked about in the business community.
I’ve been doing this (hosting State of the City) about 12 years, and every year it’s a little different, but the economy is better right now so it was much more of a warm presentation. We have a new police chief, a new fire chief, a lot of positives in the past 12 months, and that helps the community.
Mary Guardiola, Oakdale Chamber of Commerce CEO
She also agreed recreation can be a tourist draw, and believes the greater Oakdale area already is a destination because of the Knights Ferry Recreation Area, Woodward Reservoir and the Sierra Railroad Company’s themed train rides.
“There’s a lot we already have, and we need to play up what we have to get more people here,” Guardiola said.
Paul brought up the Sierra Railroad during her address, sharing that the company is bringing back to Oakdale its long-absent Great Train Robbery Ride. She envisioned the railroad, or companies partnering with it, “going all out” to play up Oakdale as the “Cowboy Capital of the World” by creating a little Old West town where events like line dancing, square dancing and cowboy poetry could be held.
Sierra DinnerTrain spokeswoman Emily Hentschel said in addition to bringing back the Great Train Robbery, it’s substantially increasing all its ride offerings for 2017, including the Beer Train, Old Vine Express, High Noon Express and Murder Mystery Train.
“I think we really have a great opportunity to work with the city to make Oakdale more of a destination than a stop-through to the Sierra,” Hentschel said. “We’re looking forward to expanding our operations and ... rebuilding to draw in that ridership and be one more thing that can be offered to people when they come to Oakdale.”
Deke Farrow: 209-578-2327
Comments