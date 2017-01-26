UC students brace for higher costs after regents approve tuition hike

University of California regents on Thursday lifted a six-year freeze on tuition, approving a 2.5 percent increase beginning this fall to pay for more faculty, classes and student services.
The vote was 16-4, and many of the regents expressed regret about having to raise costs for students.
But UC President Janet Napolitano told regents an increase was needed to ensure that the renowned public research university system delivers the same top-notch education today as in the past, even as it grapples with escalating enrollment demands and reduced state support.
The regents voted to raise tuition to $11,502 for the 2017-18 school year – a 2.5 percent, or $282, increase. The student services fee would increase by $54 to $1,128. The action marked UC’s first tuition increase since the 2010-11 school year.
UC Merced students Dianne Eltagunde, 19, and Eric Lebish, 20, were surprised by news of the vote.
“I feel it’s an unnecessary increase,” said Eltagunde, who is from Merced.
Lebish, originally from the Bay Area, said the increase could have been worse. “But that’s still money I’ve got to pay out of pocket,” he said. “That’s money I could use for rent.”
Both students said they don’t receive much financial aid, so any tuition increase will affect their finances.
Charles Nies, UC Merced’s vice chancellor for student affairs, said the hike will be felt most by students who receive little or no financial aid, such as those from middle-class families or who lack legal residency status.
“Any increase in fees only impacts them even more,” he said. He noted that about 70 percent of UC Merced students receive financial aid.
UC Merced will remain committed to finding ways to make the university’s education affordable for students, he said, whether that be through more financial aid options, scholarships or increasing on-campus job opportunities for students.
Financial aid would cover the increases for two-thirds of the roughly 175,500 California resident undergraduates enrolled in the UC system.
Undergraduates from outside of California would face a total increase of $1,668. They would pay the same higher base tuition and student fees as well as 5 percent more in supplemental tuition, which would rise $1,332, from $26,682 to $28,014 next year.
The increases in tuition and fees were part of a $7.8 billion operating budget plan for 2017-18 approved by regents.
“Our resources are strained to the limits,” UC Chief Financial Officer Nathan Brostrom told regents.
Some students protested the hike, arguing that tuition has more than doubled since 2006 to the highest level in California history. Even with financial aid, some said they still faced hardships paying for housing and food in the high-cost areas where many UC campuses are located, such as Berkeley, Los Angeles and San Diego.
And Gov. Jerry Brown’s proposed phase-out of the Middle Class Scholarship program will further hurt students, UC Davis student body President Alex T. Lee told the regents Thursday.
“Students are infuriated by a rise in tuition, even by a single cent. Every single raise in tuition is deepening the dependency on taxing students to support the UC, which should be the last resort of funding,” Lee said. “We are facing a crisis of affordability, and raising tuition will exacerbate the existing housing and food insecurity problems you know we are experiencing.”
But student opposition was more muted than in November, when protesters briefly shut down the regents’ discussion on the tuition issue and were told to leave the meeting or face arrest.
The Sun-Star’s Brianna Calix contributed to this report.
