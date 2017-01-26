Fire at a Sonora elementary school closes it through weekend

A fire at Curtis Creek Elementary in Sonora has closed the school for Thursday and Friday.
The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reported that the fire was contained to two classrooms but there is smoke and water damage to at least four.
The Sheriff’s Office got a call about 4:48 from a driver who saw the fire, Benson said.
Daniel Vierra commented on Facebook that he and a co-worker at Waste Management were on their way to work about 4:30 when they smelled smoke so pulled over at Standard and Curtis Creek School roads. Through a gate, they could see smoke billowing from the rear of the school, he said, so called 911. “We couldn't see flames but we heard glass breaking and doors slamming!” he wrote.
There were no injuries from the fire and apparently no one on the school grounds at the time, Benson said. The cause is under investigation.
Curtis Creek School called families with a recorded message and posted on its website, www.curtiscreekschool.com, that it will provide updates there.
Tuolumne County Fire, CAL Fire, Rancheria Fire, Twain Harte Fire and City of Sonora Fire all responded to the blaze, Benson said.
In the 9 a.m. hour, no crews had been released from the scene, a Tuolumne Fire captain said.
We’ll have more information as it’s available.
Comments