NASA Apollo 1 tragedy: 50 years later

It's been 50 years since a fire on the launch pad in Cape Kennedy, Fla., killed three astronauts at the start of the Apollo moon program. During a launch pad test on Jan. 27, 1967, a flash fire erupted inside the Apollo 1 capsule killing the three crew members: Gus Grissom, Ed White and Roger Chaffee.