Is Modesto a safe place to drive? Not according to new study.

Modesto has made another unflattering Top 10 list.
A new study lists Modesto as the eighth most dangerous city for drivers in California.
San Francisco tops the list of most dangerous cities in the study, titled California’s Most Dangerous and Safest Cities for Drivers.
Sacramento was ranked the 16th most dangerous city for California drivers. Stockton came in 44th and Fresno was ranked 54th.
According to the study’s report, it ranked California cities with populations over 100,000.
Nine metrics were used; among them collision rate, fatality rate, population density and rainfall.
The study was done by Liljegren Law Group and 1point21 Interactive.
