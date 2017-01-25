Road closures planned for downtown Modesto for firefighter’s funeral

Several downtown Modesto streets will be closed Thursday beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing through 5 p.m. due to a funeral for a Tracy Fire Department captain that will be held at the Gallo Center for the Arts.
Tenth Street between J and K streets will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. Tenth Street between G and J and I Street between Ninth and Eleventh will be closed beginning at 10:30 a.m. And the far left lane of K Street will be closed from Ninth to Eleventh streets beginning at 10:30 a.m.
There will be a large number of fire apparatus on the closed streets, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves. The streets are expected to reopen around 5 p.m.
The funeral is for Fire Captain Daniel Havicus, a 17 year veteran of the Tracy Fire Department who died Jan. 18 of an unexpected illness, according to a press release from the City of Tracy.
