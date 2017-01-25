Coroner searching for families of four people who died recently

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is searching for the families of four people who died recently.
Eugene Ford, 68, died at his home in south Modesto on Dec. 8. Norma Arredondo, 52, died at her home in Oakdale on Dec. 31. John Mark, 81, died on January 16 at Windsor Post-Acute Healthcare Center in Modesto, where he’d lived since 2010.
On Wednesday, Dale Charles Hancock, 63 died at Modesto Residential Living Center on Evergreen Avenue in Modesto. He’d been living at the care home since 2013, where he was placed by the San Francisco Public Guardians Office.
Anyone with information about family of any of the decedents is asked to call the coroner’s office at (209) 567-4500.
