News

January 25, 2017 4:29 PM

Coroner searching for families of four people who died recently

Bee staff reports

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is searching for the families of four people who died recently.

Eugene Ford, 68, died at his home in south Modesto on Dec. 8. Norma Arredondo, 52, died at her home in Oakdale on Dec. 31. John Mark, 81, died on January 16 at Windsor Post-Acute Healthcare Center in Modesto, where he’d lived since 2010.

On Wednesday, Dale Charles Hancock, 63 died at Modesto Residential Living Center on Evergreen Avenue in Modesto. He’d been living at the care home since 2013, where he was placed by the San Francisco Public Guardians Office.

Anyone with information about family of any of the decedents is asked to call the coroner’s office at (209) 567-4500.

Related content

News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Lemoore naval base's new fighter jet, the F-35C, in action

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos