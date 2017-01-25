Around the Region (01/26/17)

MODESTO
What: MAPS lecture: “Chocolate: Food of the Gods”
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, Sierra Hall 132, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Modesto Area Partners in Science presents “Chocolate: Food of the Gods.” Guest speakers Howard and Sally Peters, also known as “Mr. and Mrs. Chocolate,” will explain the wonders, health effects, history and chemistry of chocolate. For more information, call Susan Kerr at 209-575-6107, email kerrs@mjc.edu or go to www.mjc.edu.
What: Stanislaus County Music Festival
When: Friday and Saturday
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, auditorium, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Stanislaus County Music Festival invites the public to experience high school and junior high school honor choirs and orchestra. On Friday at 7 p.m., the festival will feature the Honor Choir. On Saturday, the Honor Orchestra will be featured at 2 p.m. and the Honor Band at 7 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call Ulices Chavez at 209-576-4627.
What: Modesto Kiwanis Club Crab and Cioppino Feed
When: Feb. 11, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Sportsmen of Stanislaus Club, 819 Sunset Ave.
Info: The Modesto Kiwanis Club invites the public to its crab and cioppino feed fundraiser. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner from 5 to 7. Guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy no-host cocktails, music and dancing. All proceeds go to funding programs for children and students. Tickets are $45 per person and can be purchased by calling 209-529-9050 or 209-595-3944.
TURLOCK
What: Friends of the Turlock Library annual book sale
When: Thursday through Saturday
Where: First United Methodist Church, 1660 Arbor Way
Info: The Friends of the Turlock Library will have its annual book sale. On Thursday, it will be Members Only Night, 4 to 8 p.m.; $10 memberships are available at the door. The sale will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. More than 20,000 books will be offered, sorted by fiction (by author or mysteries) and nonfiction subjects (cookbooks, religious, biographies, history, etc.). Most hardbacks will be $1, paperbacks 50 cents. Children’s books will be half price. On Saturday, there will be a $5 bag sale from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., and educators and nonprofits may take books for free from 5 to 5:30 p.m. For more information, go to www.stanislauslibrary.org/about_friends_turlock.shtm.
What: Turlock Young Professionals mixer
When: Thursday, 4 to 6 p.m.
Where: Hauck’s Grill, 142 W. Main St.
Info: The Turlock Young Professionals will hold its first mixer of the year. The public is welcome to network and hear about the plans for the TYP in the coming year. For more information, go to www.turlockchamber.com.
50 YEARS AGO: It was announced that three Stanislaus County youths earned the level of Eagle Scout during a Boy Scouts Ring of Honor ceremony. The three youths from Ceres were Kenny Baltz, his brother Keith, and Boris Parker. Also during the Ring of Honor proceedings, there was a change in scoutmaster as Boris Parker Sr. stepped down after four years and James Cooper took over as scoutmaster of Troop 236.
