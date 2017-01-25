Driver suffers minor to moderate injuries when she hits train in Turlock

An adult female driver was taken to a hospital with minor to moderate injuries after running into a moving train at the crossing near Marshall Street and Golden State Boulevard in Turlock on Wednesday morning.
The collision occurred around 9 a.m. Its circumstances are being investigated, said Officer Steve Rodrigues, Turlock Police Department spokesman. “The driver did not appear to be attempting to beat the train or go around any barriers,” he said.
It was undetermined later in the morning how fast the train was moving, he said, but the woman’s vehicle sustained major front-end damage.
The woman’s identity was not immediately available.
