Around the Region (1/25/17)

MODESTO
What: SIR Branch 103 monthly luncheon
When: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way
Info: Sons In Retirement is a gentlemen’s luncheon club. This month’s speaker is Big Sir Gary DelNero. He will be giving the State of the Branch report. To get more information on activities, contact Bob Kredit at 209-275-9530 or visit sirinc2.org/branch103.
What: Stanislaus County Mental Health Board
When: Thursday, 5 p.m.
Where: Health Services Agency, Redwood Room, 800 Scenic Drive
Info: The Stanislaus County Mental Health Board will be convening. Under Behavioral Health and Recovery Services, the Mental Health Board advocates for better quality of life, the elimination of stigma through education and the removal of barriers to service. The board also provides oversight and seeks to partner with the staff of the county’s mental health department. For more information, call 209-525-6225.
What: League of Women Voters luncheon
When: Thursday, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Ridgeway’s, 2401 E. Orangeburg Ave.
Info: The League of Women Voters Lunch and Learn Program will feature guest speaker Meg Gonzalez, community education director of the Tuolumne River Trust. Gonzalez’s topic will be, “The Tuolumne River: A Perspective on Flows and the Formation of Future Stewards.” The luncheon is chef’s choice and open to the public. The cost is $13, and reservations are not required. For more information, call the league office at 209-524-1698.
ESCALON
What: United Methodist Church Spaghetti Dinner
When: Saturday, 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Where: Escalon United Methodist Church, 2000 Jackson Ave.
Info: United Methodist Church of Escalon invites the public to its 28th annual Spaghetti Dinner. The all-you-can-eat dinner includes spaghetti with meat sauce, salad with Italian dressing, garlic French bread, ice cream cup dessert, and punch or coffee to drink. Take-out dinners available. Tickets are $8 for adults; $4 for children 5-12, and free for children under 5. For more information, contact Gail at 209-838-2020.
40 YEARS AGO: It was announced that Stanislaus district ranchers and dairymen, hit hard by the drought, would have the opportunity to sign up for federal assistance to feed their livestock. The areas that were eligible for aid were Stanislaus, Merced, Tuolumne, San Joaquin and 19 other Northern California counties that were declared drought emergency areas by President Ford. Rep. John McFall, D-Manteca, stated that the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Office would offer several relief programs for farmers, including emergency, long-term, low-interest loans from the Farmers Home Administration at 5 percent interest with a maximum repayment period of seven years.
