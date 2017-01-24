Helped by education, hurt by crime, Modesto gets a ‘C’ as a family city

A “Best Cities for Families” analysis by Apartment List (ApartmentList.com) gives Modesto an overall grade of C and ranks it 376th out of 509 cities examined.
The San Francisco-based apartment-hunting resource calculated its index by weighting four factors of particular importance to families: safety (35 percent), housing affordability (30 percent), education quality (25 percent) and child friendliness (10 percent).
Modesto’s lowest grade, an F, came in safety. “We used FBI data to rank cities by the total number of violent crimes and property crimes per 100,000 residents,” wrote the report’s author, Apartment List senior growth associate Chris Salviati. It based Modesto’s grade on 2015 data showing 5,763 crimes per 100,000 residents.
The FBI’s 2015 Crime in the United States table shows Modesto’s population at 210,794, 2,025 reports of violent crime (homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault) and 10,123 reports of property crime (burglary, larceny/theft, vehicle theft and arson).
Modesto got a grade of D for affordability; the median renter here spends 34 percent of household income on rent, according to Apartment List. “We used census data on median gross rent as a percentage of household income as an indicator of housing affordability in each city,” Salviati said. “This measure takes into account not only how expensive rents are, but how well they are balanced with earnings.”
In education, Modesto received an A-minus. “Comparing schools across different states can be challenging due to differing education requirements,” Salviati noted. “We have chosen to use data on high school graduation rates, collected by the Department of Education, as a proxy for overall school quality. Cities were ranked by the graduation rates of their respective public school districts.”
The Modesto grade was based on the city’s 2015 public high school graduation rate of 89.3 percent, according to Apartment List. That’s a bit higher rate than Modesto City Schools reports on its website. The district, noting five consecutive years of increasing graduation rates and decreasing dropout rates, says the graduation rate for the Class of 2015 was 87 percent. That’s higher than Stanislaus County’s 84.6 percent and the state’s 82.3 percent.
For child friendliness, Modesto again received an A-minus, based on census data showing 19 percent of the population being under the age of 18. “Communities with a greater percentage of children tend to be more family friendly,” Salviati said.
The top two cities in the Apartment List rankings, Flower Mound and Frisco, are part of the Dallas metro area. Two other Texas cities, Cedar Park and Pearland, also made the top 10.
The remainder of the top 10 is made up primarily of smaller Midwestern cities, including suburbs of Indianapolis, Chicago, Detroit and St. Louis. The only top ranked city not in Texas or the Midwest is Franklin, Tenn., in the Nashville metro area.
For the analysis and links to data sources, go to www.apartmentlist.com/rentonomics/2017-best-cities-for-families.
Best Cities for Families
The top 10 overall, according to an Apartment List analysis:
▪ Flower Mound, Texas
▪ Frisco, Texas
▪ Franklin, Tenn.
▪ Carmel, Ind.
▪ Naperville, Ill.
▪ Cedar Park, Texas
▪ Rochester Hills, Mich.
▪ O’Fallon, Mo.
▪ Fishers, Ind.
▪ Pearland, Texas
